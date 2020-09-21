Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

KLIC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 166,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

