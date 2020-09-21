Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.99

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 1758220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a PE ratio of 161.17 and a beta of 0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leisure Acquisition stock. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 2.55% of Leisure Acquisition worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

