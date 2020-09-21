LEOcoin Reaches Market Cap of $69,386.94 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,478.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.68 or 0.03289439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.05 or 0.02042715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00416043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00850241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00506907 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

