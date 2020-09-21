LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.99. 4,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $123.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $161,747.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,381,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,767 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,150,000 after buying an additional 131,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 171.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

