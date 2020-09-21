Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

