Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Down 13.3%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 2,300,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,647,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a market cap of $136.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 20.93%.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

