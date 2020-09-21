Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Volume Hits $266,787.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00011897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.81 million and $266,787.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00416043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

