Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

