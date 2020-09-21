Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 1,211,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.91 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

