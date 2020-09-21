Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Trading Down 6%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s stock price dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 1,211,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 995,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGF.A shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

