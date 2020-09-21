Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading Down 6.3%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 1,014,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 632,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $423,500.00.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

