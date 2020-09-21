Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) were down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 946,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 652,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIVX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 68,846 shares of company stock worth $185,342 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

