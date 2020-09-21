London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Releases Earnings Results

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LFI remained flat at $GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.98. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

