Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.33

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company's products include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers.

