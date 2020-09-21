Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LITE. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.16.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

