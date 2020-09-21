MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 12.9% After Insider Selling

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price fell 12.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.52. 932,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,480,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Specifically, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 99,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,216 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.