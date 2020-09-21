Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) were down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 560,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 449,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,571,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 549,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

