Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Manna has a market cap of $1.59 million and $62.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,831,708 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,993 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

