Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. Mantech International reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mantech International by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mantech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mantech International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 152,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mantech International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.03. 199,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,652. Mantech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

