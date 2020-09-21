Maxim Group Raises Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

