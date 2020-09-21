Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $265.39 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.