Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEC. ValuEngine raised Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $62.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $109,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

