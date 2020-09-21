MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HSBC raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

