MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $12.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 381.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.76 or 0.02894645 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

