Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives $13.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

MIST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of MIST stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 332,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.79.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $160,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $125,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

