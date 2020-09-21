Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOD. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

MOD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 416,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 78.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

