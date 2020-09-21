Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Trading Down 9%

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 589,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,836,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBRX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The firm has a market cap of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 76,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

