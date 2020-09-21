Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.39 and last traded at $168.88. Approximately 750,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 620,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.56.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 78.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.