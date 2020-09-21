MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,066.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 201,392,664 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

