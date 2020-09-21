Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MOG.A has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Moog in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

MOG.A opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. Moog has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $657.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Moog will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

