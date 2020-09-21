Morgan Stanley Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ED. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.54.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

