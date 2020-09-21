Morgan Stanley Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 35.1% in the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 154,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,438.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $4,463,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.