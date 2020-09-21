Morgan Stanley Trims American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Target Price to $98.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.06.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,212,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,782,000 after buying an additional 478,371 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,102,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,025,000 after buying an additional 556,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

