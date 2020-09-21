Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 7.5%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 7,581,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,288,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. VTB Capital downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 115,093 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.