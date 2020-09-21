MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $14.35 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $5.45 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.01394439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00192952 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,326,331,057 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

