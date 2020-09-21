Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price was down 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 6,544,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,476,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

