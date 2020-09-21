Myomo (NYSE:MYO) versus Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Head-To-Head Review

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Myomo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $697.60 million 2.26 -$45.90 million $1.07 30.86 Myomo $3.84 million 4.23 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.23

Myomo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Myomo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Myomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -2.40% 3.52% 2.50% Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avanos Medical and Myomo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 3 2 0 2.17 Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Myomo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Myomo is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Myomo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. The company also offers Game Read, a product for pain management and rehabilitation of patients recovering from orthopedic surgery or sports-related injuries; GRPro 2.1, a cold and compression therapy system; Med4Elite, a multi-modality therapy unit; ATX Wraps; and various product accessories. In addition, it sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and GAME READY brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

