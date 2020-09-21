National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 7.7%

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.84. 6,149,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,756,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 157,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 742,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,363,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

