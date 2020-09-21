NEST Protocol Market Cap Tops $70.10 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $70.10 million and approximately $45.21 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.01394742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00191478 BTC.

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

