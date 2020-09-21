New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NWHM opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. New Home has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in New Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Home by 9,689.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

