New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,229,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 651,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

SNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

