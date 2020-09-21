NewYorkCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $218.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00415265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,728,284,988 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

