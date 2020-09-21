Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nike by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.