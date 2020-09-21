NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.08

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

