NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.00

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 69 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

