Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.93

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1026888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

