Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE OSH opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

