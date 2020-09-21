Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Hits $9.70 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. During the last week, Observer has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $423,442.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.01394742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00191478 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.