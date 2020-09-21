Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $15.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,225,963. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

