Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 36,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,162. The company has a market cap of $218.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

